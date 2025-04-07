Prince George to mark major milestone as William, Kate take decision

Prince George is inching closer to major life event which will be setting the course for his future as he prepares for his destined role.

The firstborn of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who is the second in the line of succession, will be starting his final year at his current school in September.

As the young royal will be marking his 12th birthday in July, it means that the Prince and Princess of Wales are running short on time to take a crucial decision for their son.

There have been reports that William and Kate have conflicting views on where George will be attending his next school after his current school, Lambrook.

William and Prince Harry attended the all-boys boarding school Eton College, while Kate attended co-educational Marlborough College, after having had a tough time at an all-girls school.

Previous reports stated that Kate is determined that George will attend Marlborough. There were also whispers that royal staff has been working out where to house George in January.

Meanwhile, Kate has also been looking at two North London schools, Highgate and University College School, in January and February.

However, no final decision have been disclosed officially.