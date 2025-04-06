‘Euphoria’ alum Barbie Ferreira opens up about dream career

Barbie Ferreira gets candid about choosing acting as a career

Barbie Ferreira opened up about the reason she felt confident to pursue a career in showbiz despite having no connections in Hollywood.

The 28-year-old actress revealed that she knew what she would like to do from a really young age and gradually built confidence in her own self.

“I knew what I wanted from a very young age. I didn’t grow up in a Hollywood family by any means or anything like that, so for me, I just had no plan B,” she told People Magazine.

The Euphoria alum continued, “I’m just a like a go-getter in this way where I really try. If I want to do something, I will try my hardest to make it happen and continue doing it."

Ferreira added, “I think really the confidence is just in knowing my worth and believing in myself, which is always hard. Every day I learn something new about me and my craft, and as I get older too, things happen.”

Although it took a while for her to fully trust her instincts, but it has brought her miles afar, I’m the kind of person that has a very clear vision, and I try to stick to it as much as possible. I trust my gut a lot," she said.

“That was something I had to work way up into, the confidence, and be like, 'I know this isn’t going to work, but I want to do it anyway just because I don’t know enough,' As I get older and I get really into my craft and my career and I really know what I want at the end of the day.”