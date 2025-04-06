Elizabeth Olsen reveals how she feels about Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen has recently made honest admission about Marvel franchise.
Speaking on the latest episode of NPR’s Wild Card With Rachel Martin, Olsen, who starred as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch in WandaVision, said, “I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste, and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people.”
The former child actor told the host, “Especially if it’s a work-type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films and literature, and so I still think I have that to prove.”
“Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world,” explained the 36-year-old.
The Love & Death actress mentioned, “I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.”
Sharing her reason for joining the MCU, Olsen stated, “I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way.”
“And so, I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not,” added the actress.