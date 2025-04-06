King Charles honours Princess Eugenie after she snubs Prince Harry

King Charles honoured Princess Eugenie's family after she seemingly snubbed her cousin, Prince Harry, amid the ongoing royal feud between the Sussexes and the royals.

Hello! Magazine reported that the monarch delighted the public in central London when he touched down at Kensington Palace through a helicopter.

As he landed, the King shared a special moment with the Princess of York's husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons August and Ernest.

It is important to note that Eugenie and her family are enjoying quality time at their private UK home, Ivy Cottage, on the grounds of the Palace.

As the King left the scene via his car, Jack and his excited two boys took a closer look at the red helicopter.

It is important to note that the King met Eugenie's family amid reports of her possible rift with her cousin Harry.

Earlier, The Sun reported that the Princess of York's outing with Piers Morgan increased the tension between the royal cousins, as the Good Morning Britain alum is a major critic of the Duke of Sussex.