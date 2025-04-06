Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's marriage on rocks amid DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is reportedly struggling to recover from his DUI arrest.

According to a report from Heat Magazine, the singer has been distressed due to his marital troubles while continuing his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

A source close to the situation revealed that Justin wanted Jessica to join him on tour, but she refused. "Justin wanted her along on this tour, but she refused," the insider said.

The source also claimed that Jessica is currently focused on her own projects and is enjoying her time on set with her co-stars.

"She's having fun on set and enjoying hanging out with her co-stars. They're leading separate lives at this point and Justin can't handle it," the insider added.

The source also noted that Justin is struggling to cope with the distance between him and Jessica. "He's not handling the distance well at all," they said.

This latest report contradicts previous claims that Jessica had decided to trust Justin again after he promised to make amends following his DUI arrest.

According to a previous insider, Justin had taken responsibility for his actions and pledged to make significant lifestyle changes.

"He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change," the insider said. The source also claimed that Justin had cut back on his social life and reduced his drinking in an effort to win Jessica back.

"He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze," they said.

The insider had previously reported that Justin's efforts had paid off, and his marriage to Jessica had begun to flourish again.

"He wanted a fresh start and in time, he won Jessica over and their marriage began to flourish again," they concluded.