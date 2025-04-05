Blake Lively gets embroiled in another controversy

Blake Lively donut shop stunt backfires sparking investigation

Blake Lively seems to be sparking controversy with everything she is doing amid legal feud with It Ends With Us costar and director.

Ryan Reynolds' wife was recently battling criticism for admitting to improvising a scene in 2018's A Simple Favour in which she grabbed her costar's privates impromptu as she believed it was the need of the scene.

Amid the series of scandals and controversies, the Age of Adaline star's PR team conducted a stunt at a Connecticut doughnut shop March 30 to improve her tarnished image.

However, the stunt backfired!

The 37-year-old drew flak from fans for not wearing hairnet while baking at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton.

The 'disgusting' act led to an official investigation over 'alleged unsanitary practices', as per Daily Mail.

The Another Simple Favour actress had posted a clip of her visit with text, "Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like…"

For the unversed, as per the recent updates shared by Daily Mail, the health department has now closed the case as it couldn't find 'any reason to issue fines'.