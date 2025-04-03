Miley Cyrus’ brother sings praises of his sister’s professionalism

Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison Cyrus has recently lauded the singer amid her family feud.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Braison called her celebrity star “the hardest working human” following her announcement of upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, which will release on May 30.

“It’s honestly insane,” he told the outlet.

Miley’s brother said, “I say this all the time, but she is without a doubt the hardest working human being that I know that works in music.”

Braison confessed that he also praised Miley’s work ethic, saying, “She’s always been this way.”

However, the singer’s brother mentioned, “It gets to a point where, when I think she did the coolest thing she’s done, she does something cooler.”

“She’s a person who is always trying to outdo the last thing she did. She is such a fighter,” he added.

Earlier, Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus publicly shared his excitement for her new album while also congratulated daughter Noah Cyrus on her own new music.

“You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a dad who with in less than one weeks’ time has had and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters,” wrote the 63-year-old in a post on Instagram in March.

He remarked, “Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level.”

Meanwhile, Billy got emotional as he said he was “so damn proud” of both Miley and Noah.

“I’m actually crying as I write this… Thank God you can’t see me,” he stated.