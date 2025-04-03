Paul Rudd recalls feeling star-struck by Miley Cyrus

Paul Rudd felt over the moon after Miley Cyrus cheered for him during ‘SNL:50’

Paul Rudd was on cloud nine when and was unable to contain his excitement after Miley Cyrus gave him a shout-out during her star-studded performce at SNL50.

During the Homecoming concert, a special which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, aired on Valentine’s Day, was attended by Rudd and wife Julie.

Cyrus while performing Flower, in the mid shouted, "I love you, Paul Rudd!"

The Ant-Man star reflected on the moment, in an interview with the WSJ magazine saying, "When she said that, I did turn into a 15-year-old."

He went on to describe his inner teenage monologue in that moment, saying, "There’s no way! It’s like, Oh, my God, she’s sick. I can’t. OK, oh, my God. Miley Cyrus said my name!"

Rudd added that he spent "a good 10 minutes afterward" excited about the moment.

Following the performance, the Death of the Unicorn actor, the very next day during rehearsals for the SNL anniversary special told her, "I love you too."

In addition to Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Jack White, Brittany Howard and others performed during the Homecoming Concert, which was hosted by SNL alum Jimmy Fallon.