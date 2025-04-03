Ana de Armas gushes over Keanu Reeves as she discusses female action movies

Ana de Armas has recently gushed over Keanu Reeves as she weighs in on female action movies.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at CinemaCon, the actress, who is currently promoting her John Wick spin-off, shared her experience working with Keanu in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

“Seeing Keanu walking on set when everyone was waiting and he just walked in with the John Wick suit on… It was the first time after John Wick 4 and it was a very iconic moment,” said the 36-year-old.

The Ghosted actress revealed, “I will never forget that and then we shot that scene for three or four days and he was full on…”

“It was longer than I thought and the script just kept getting more and more intricate and complicated,” noted Armas.

The Deep Water actress stated, “And then we found those active moments in between and it became something really special and it was a good setup for that relationship.”

In another interview with Variety at the event, Armas opened up that there should be more original female-led action movies.

While addressing Helen Mirren’s discourse about James Bond, she spoke to UK’s Guardian that the actress “never liked the way women were in James Bond and that the concept around the billion-dollar spy franchise is drenched and born out of profound sexism”.

Armas, who played Paloma in 2021’s Bond movie No Time to Die, was praised for breaking Bond Girl tradition.

“Why don’t we have more movies about Paloma? Let James be James and John Wick be John Wick. We’ll do our thing,” mentioned Armas during an appearance at The John Wick Experience,

The Knives Out actress added, “When you get a woman fighting, you’ll be surprised the things she can pull off.”

Meanwhile, Ballerina, which starred Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and Anjelica Huston, will release in theatres on June 6.