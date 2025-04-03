Justin Bieber seemingly takes dig at ex Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber still appears 'sour' from break up with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber still hasn’t moved on almost a decade after breaking up with her ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

As the rumours of marital woes between the Baby singer and Hailey Bieber continue to swirl amid health concerns for the father of one, a recent act of Justin has caused an uproar.

The Sorry crooner took to Instagram Story Wednesday, March 2, to share a meme that the fans think is a subtle dig at his former partner engagement with Benny Blanco.

The meme is a scene from The Lord of the Rings in which Gollum 'holds up a god ring to his eye in awe'.

The Peaches hitmaker captioned the post as, "Girls on social media when they get engagement."

The caption seemingly alluded to Only Murders in the Building star's viral reaction to the proposal as she shared the news with her loved ones.

Netizens were quick to respond to the 'attack' on the Calm Down crooner.

One X (formerly Twitter user) wrote, "Justin Bieber going crazy because of Selena's engagement?? Karma is real."

Second social media user commented, “Oh this is embarrassing. Mind you he started crashing out after Selena’s engagement [crying emoji].”

Another internet user expressed disbelief, “Such an immature omg, he’s a FATHER of a baby, it’s been almost a decade when will he get over it [rolling eyes emoji].”