Khloe Kardashian reunites with ex Tristan Thompson to mark ‘huge milestone’

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson reunited to mark a "huge milestone," for which he is deeply thankful to her.

The April 3 episode of The Kardashians showed the exes celebrating the professional basketball player’s younger brother Amari’s 18th birthday, which Khloe, 40, described as a "huge accomplishment."

Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require round-the-clock care. After the passing of their mother, Andrea, in January 2023, Tristan, 34, was granted legal guardianship of Amari in February 2024.

Despite no longer being romantically involved, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum continued supporting the Canadian basketball center in caring for his brother.

"Every day we have with him is a blessing," Khloe told the cameras about the birthday boy in a confession.

Meanwhile, the Former Los Angeles Lakers star, who dated the Good American co-founder on and off from 2016 to 2021, expressed gratitude for her efforts to delight his younger brother with a great birthday experience.

"I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day," he said of the birthday bash, which was attended by Kris Jenner and Khloé's elder sister Kim Kardashian.

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan are parents to two kids: six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum.