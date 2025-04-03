Christopher Nolan's latest epic gets a release date and IMAX treatment

Universal Pictures teased Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic, The Odyssey, at CinemaCon, with the studio's president of domestic theatrical distribution, Jim Orr, praising Nolan's "visionary take" on the classic story.

"We know this film will be a once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would be very proud of," Orr said.

The film, described as a "mythic action epic," will be shot using brand-new IMAX film technology and will bring Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.

The Odyssey boasts an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

Orr highlighted Nolan's impressive cast, saying he "assembled a staggering all-star cast." The film tells the story of King Odysseus' (Damon) 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, filled with interruptions and influence from the gods.

The Odyssey is Nolan's follow-up to his blockbuster best picture winner Oppenheimer and is set to release on July 17, 2026.