Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande return as Elphaba, Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good'

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande kicked off the Wicked press tour at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, teasing the final installment of the two-part screen adaptation, Wicked: For Good.

The Oscar-nominated actresses appeared alongside director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt to showcase an epic early teaser.

The footage included glimpses of Dorothy from the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, as well as the yellow brick road leading to Emerald City.

Erivo's Elphaba and Grande's Glinda shared a heartfelt moment, with Elphaba saying, "You're the only friend I ever had." The clip also featured snippets of iconic songs, including No Good Deed and For Good.

Erivo told the crowd that she and Grande "can't wait to get back on the road again," joking that they already have their "tissues packed." However, she promised "less waterworks this time, but I am not sure we can live up to that."

Grande hinted that Glinda will have to confront her "reflection," while Erivo said Elphaba will have to decide "how to use her powers for good."

Wicked: For Good, directed by Chu and adapted from Stephen Schwartz and Holzman's musical, promises a darker chapter in the prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The film brings back stars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh, and hits theaters on November 21.