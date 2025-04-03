Cher pays tribute to ex Val Kilmer following sudden death

Cher pens down sweet note for Val Kilmer after his death

Cher showed her love and respect for her ex and then friend, Val Kilmer, in a sweet tribute after his death.

The 78-year-old singer took to X, on Wednesday, April 2nd, and mourned the loss of the Top Gun star, who passed away from pneumonia on Tuesday at the age of 65.

The Believe hitmaker wrote, "VALUS. Will miss u."

Cher continued, "U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND, kids [love] U," adding that Kilmer was "brilliant" in his role of Mark Twain, whom he played in 2014's Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn as well as the 2016's one-man play Mark Twain: Citizen Twain.

Cher also noted that Kilmer was "brave" during his "sickness," referring to his cancer, which he recovered from.

Back in 2021, Cher shared rare details about her relationship with Kilmer. She shared that the pair met at a birthday party in the 1980s.

“We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. He would sleep over and it was just a friendship [at first]," Cher told People Magazine at the time.

They had mutual love as well as respect for each other’s art, "It went from madly in love and laughing hysterically to respecting each other's ability," she told the outlet.