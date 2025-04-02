Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner engagement ‘going to happen soon’: Source

Timothee Chalamet 'soon' going to put a ring on Kylie Jenner's finger

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have continued to make the fans go crazy over their relationship.

The actor and the model sparked dating rumours in early 2023.

Since then, the fans have been rooting for the 'it' couple waiting anxiously about their marriage news.

A source told Life & Style amid all this, that their relationship is moving fast, and they are about to take the next step.

The insider revealed that it wasn't like people predicted that relation between the Bob Dylan from A Complete Unknown and the Kylie Cosmetics founder would turn into an 'intense, serious, pre-marital relationship'.

However, the source continued but that's 'exactly what has happened'.

The tipster further mentioned that the two 'want to spend the rest of their lives together'.

The 29-year-old and 27-year-old are reportedly not 'beating around the bush about it'.

The source told the outlet, '…it's right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later.'