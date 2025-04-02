Princess Beatrice, Queen Rania unite for global climate action

Princess Beatrice and Queen Rania have joined forces as global chairs of the World Economic Forum's Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) initiative, a significant step in their commitment to addressing climate change.

In their new roles, they will play a vital part in advancing environmental sustainability and championing efforts to protect the planet.

Beyond their shared dedication to global causes, both women have made meaningful contributions to maternal and infant health.

Beatrice recently opened up about her daughter Athena's premature birth, a deeply personal experience that led her to become a patron of Borne a charity focused on preventing preterm births.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania has long been an advocate for improved healthcare in Jordon, having launched the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in 2007 to ensure better medical support for mothers and newborns.

From their impactful humanitarian efforts to their impeccable sense of style, Princess Beatrice and Queen Rania to set an example of leadership and grace on the world stage.