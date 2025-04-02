Leonardo DiCaprio shares rare insight into upcoming movie

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals honest feelings about upcoming film ‘One Battle After Another’

Leonardo DiCaprio detailed his experience working on his latest project, One Battle After Another, in a new interview.

The 50-year-old actor gushed about joining hands with Paul Thomas Anderson, the producer he wanted to work with for “almost 20 years now” for this film, at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, April 1st.

The Titanic star dished on the black comedy, loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s novel, Vineland, produced by Anderson whose hit films include Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza, calling the filmmaker "one of the most unique talents of our time," as per People Magazine.

DiCaprio called the upcoming film, "an incredibly epic movie and has such scope and scale," on the Caesar's Palace stage at CinemaCon, going on to name Anderson as a "master" who is brilliant at collaborating with the actors.

"A lot of writer-directors are incredibly rigid, but his ability to work with actors is so unique," said the Shutter Island actor, adding that it was an "honor" to work with the filmmaker.

The Oscar winner was joined by his co-stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor, with Hall saying of the movie, "It's humorous, it's funny, but it's also heartfelt. And so to be able to spar alongside anyone, especially these two, is amazing."

This comes after DiCaprio launched his own YouTube channel last week and posted the trailer for One Battle After Another.