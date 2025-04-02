Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney 'romance': Truth finally revealed

Glen Powell's mother addressed romance rumours with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell became the center of romance rumours after they were spotted in Texas following her calling off the wedding with longtime partner Jonathan Davino.

As the speculation continues to swirl around, the Hit Man star's mother has come to the front to reveal if there is any truth to it.

Cyndy Powell spoke to Daily Mail in this regard.

Cyndy categorically rejected the rumour, calling the speculation nothing but 'silly'.

The Twisters alum's mom clarified that the two are just 'close friends' and there is 'nothing going on behind closed doors'.

Revealing the reason behind the recent appearance in Dallas, she told the outlet that the reunion was to 'celebrate the wedding of Glen's younger sister Leslie', who has a really close bond with the 27-year-old.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that the fans have come up with these speculations.

Since them having displayed incredible online chemistry in 2023, fans have been secretly rooting for them as a couple.