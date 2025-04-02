Meghan Markle excites fans with dance as she releases new teaser

Meghan Markle, who's set to launch her lifestyle brand "As Ever" on Wednesday (April 2), excited fans by releasing a new teaser of the show.

The Duchess of Sussex appears enjoying music and dance in a news video, building anticipation with an exciting Instagram post on Tuesday.

The video, showing Megan stirring mixtures while having fun, was captioned: "From the start to the finish. What an adventure it’s been. One more sleep! @aseverofficial."

In the video, Harry's wife can be seen stirring mixtures in two separate bowls, with one appearing to contain her signature jam and another featuring a yellow mixture.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother, 43, was also shown carefully examining packaging boxes for her Shortbread Cookie Mix. The launch follows weeks of publicity efforts for the brand, which comes after her Netflix show premiered last month.

Meghan on Monday detailed the range of products that will be available in her collection., saying: "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week."