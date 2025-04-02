Denise Richards shares unexpected side of co-parenting with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards recently got candid about her experiences co-parenting with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and revealed some surprising details.

While promoting her show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things on the Whine Down with Jenna Kramer podcast, the actress revealed that she and her ex-husband don’t stay in touch much lately.

The ex-couple, who got married back in 2002 and parted ways in 2006, had different views on how to raise their daughters.

"Truthfully, it wasn't co-parenting," Denise explained.

"I parent my way. He parents his way, and there was no co-parenting," she added.

When asked to describe her relationship with the Two and a Half Men star, the actress shared: "I have kids with him, and I'm not really — I'm friendly with Charlie, but I wish we were friends."

Denise also wished "that we could talk all the time and be able to be there really for each other with our girls. But that's just not the relationship we have."

Denise, known for her no-nonsense approach to life, said that while they’ve had their ups and downs, raising their children together has always been a priority.