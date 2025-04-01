Piers Morgan makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's relationship

Prince Harry has decided to cut ties with another royal relative and friend after her night out with Meghan Markle's critic.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly severed ties with his cousin, Princess Eugenie after she stepped out with outspoken TV presenter and former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan.

This claim, originally shared in The Sun, was confirmed by Morgan.

To a question about the rift between Harry and Eugenie, Morgan responded: "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London."

"I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were seen leaving The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill after a long lunch with Morgan and James Blunt in 2023.

Princess Eugenie, 35, has long been considered one of Harry's closest allies within the royal family. She even maintained a strong bond with him even after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020.