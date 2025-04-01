'The Beatles' movie cast confirmed by Sony Pictures

Sony also unveils the release date of the much-awaited film

Globally acclaimed rock band The Beatles and its members will be getting a movie based on their lives and career journey.

Filmmaker Sam Mendes is going to make four separate films based on the four bandmates namely Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Production company Sony Pictures has just revealed the names of the fantastic four A-list actors of Hollywood, who will be playing the Fab Four in the films.

Taking it to Instagram, Sony shared a picture and wrote, “The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.”

The post mentioned that Gladiator II star Paul Mesal is going to play McCartney, Barry Keoghan to star as Starr, Harris Dickinson to portray late Lennon and Joseph Quinn is going to feature in as Harrison.

They also shared that the films are going to be release by April 2028.

Director Sam, while speaking at Sony's CinemaCon presentation, opened that he will be taking over a year for the filming of all four movies.

However, he did not mention in which order he will be releasing the movies.