Kate Middleton moves mum Carole Middleton to tears with emotional message

Carole Middleton, who provided her daughter Princess Kate with unwavering support to win her cancer battle, may be feeling emotional after the future Queen's heartfelt message.

The Princess of Wales left everyone baffled as she broke with royal tradition this Mother's Day by choosing not to share a family photograph with her children or her mother, Carole.

It was previously suggested by a royal commentator that the 43-yer-old, who has returned to public life after winning year-long battle against caner, would publicly honour her mother on the day.

Kate seemingly left her mum out as she opted for a nature video accompanied by an emotional message, leaving her mum in tears.

The video, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales social media account on Sunday, was accompanied by Kate's personal message: "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C"

Jennie Bond, in conversation with the Mirror, suggested that Princess Kate would likely want to publicly thank her own mother for her support during the past year.

She explained: "Whether Carole and Mike will decide to spend the day with the Waleses or their other children, we don't of course know."

However, William and Kate's office Kensington Palace shared a completely different type of message, sharing a montage video featuring scenic shots of nature.