Billie Eilish, Finneas make surprising change in their music career

Billie Eilish and Finneas made an unexpected shift amidst the peak of their critically acclaimed successful music career.

The BIRDS OF A FEATHER hitmaker and her brother quit their decade-long Danny Rukasin and Brandon Goodman’s Best Friends Music Management.

The siblings have now shifted to talent manager Jason Owen, whose Sandbox Entertainment, which represents Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini, confirms Variety.

Eilish first came to prominence in 2015 with her viral single Ocean Eyes, which Finneas wrote.

She became one of the world’s biggest superstars back in 2019 with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which swept the Grammys back in 2020 as she won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Following the year, Eilish won the Grammy for Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted.

She followed up When We All Fall Asleep with the smash successes of her two subsequent albums, Happier Than Ever and Hit Me Hard and Soft, which spawned hits including Happier Than Ever, Therefore I Am, Birds of a Feather and Lunch.

While Owen is widely known as a top country song manager, now with Eilish and Finneas on the label, the company seemed to have clearly cast its eyes far beyond the country.