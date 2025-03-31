Buckingham Palace issues key update on King Charles after hospital stay

Buckingham Palace shared delightful news about King Charles after a brief stay at the hospital amid ongoing cancer treatment.

According to Rebecca English, a renowned royal commentator, the monarch is feeling better and will return to royal duties this week after a 'restful' weekend at Highgrove.

Taking to X, she wrote, "After a 'restful' weekend at Highgrove, the King will be at Windsor Castle today ahead of a typical working week."

"One or two minor tweaks to diary, but otherwise mix of investitures, meetings, credentials and public engagements (all ahead of state visit to Italy on Monday)."

It is important to note that the Palace announced on March 27 that the King was hospitalised due to side effects of cancer treatment.

The monarch's last week's royal duties and a trip to Birmingham were cancelled as he was advised to rest.

However, as per a royal expert Phil Dampier, the King is "determined" to go to Italy alongside his wife Queen Camilla despite health fears.

He said, "It would have to take a severe turn for the worse in his health for him not to go. I'm sure that the doctors will be urging him to rest and build up reserves of energy in anticipation of the trip."