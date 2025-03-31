Kylie Jenner makes expensive gesture for Timothée Chalamet as nuptials loom

Kylie Jenner is seemingly smitten by boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as the reality star dreams of a future with the Wonka actor.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the SAG award winner began dating around mid-2023 and have been going strong since then. The couple is often spotted indulging in PDA. Moreover, Kylie was a prominent presence next to the Dune star during the award season.

According to sources, Kylie has been “spoiling Timothée rotten” with luxurious gestures and “loves” to spend money on him.

However, her generosity has put mom Kris Jenner on alert as she has a team of lawyers briefed on a potential prenup for her daughter, before she makes an impulsive decision.

Kylie has a worth over $700million and owns a private jet with customised Hermès blankets on every seat.

While Timothée has not made any moves to pop the question, insiders told Closer magazine that it is not a far-fetched possibility.

“[Kylie is] known for her generosity and has even flown [Timothée] on her private jet, so he doesn’t have to use a commercial airline,” the insider said.

“She loves being able to take care of him and truth be told, if he were to propose something crazy like running off to Las Vegas, it’s hard to imagine her wanting to wait for a prenup to be signed. The danger of that of course is that it would leave her entire fortune exposed.”

However, the source insisted that while the couple are actively thinking about the next stage in their relationship, there are no formal plans yet.