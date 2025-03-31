Angelina Jolie's son Knox Jolie-Pitt shows off his mindful side

Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was spotted enjoying a solo run through the streets of Los Angeles.

Dressed in athletic gear, including a sweatshirt with the message "kindness forever," Knox appeared to be in his element.

Pic courtesy: Backgrid

The sweatshirt, part of Target's Universal Thread collection, reflects Knox's thoughtful personality and relaxed fashion sense.

The $25 piece has become a cult favorite for its feel-good message and inclusive approach to sizing and comfort.

As he ran, Knox clutched his phone in one hand and wore a single earbud, appearing to be completely in the zone.

However, he also seemed mindful of his surroundings, showing that he values safety and presence.

Knox's mother, Angelina Jolie, would likely admire his mindfulness.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Angelina shared a glimpse into life with her children, including a sweet anecdote about visiting her son at their New York apartment.

"Can you just give me a day to clean?" her son asked. Angelina laughed, saying, "I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother. But also, how bad is it?"

Knox's solo run is just one example of his emerging identity and interests, which seem to focus on wellbeing, fitness, and a balanced life.