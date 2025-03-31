Meghan Markle’s bold move backfires as Duchess slams royal protocol

Meghan Markle, who became part of the royal family following her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, seemingly disregarded major royal rules.

Before the former Suits actress became the Duchess of Sussex, she had nabbed the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017 just a month before the couple announced their engagement.

Boldly titled, ‘Wild About Harry’, the cover seemingly left the royal family with a “sense of dread and embarrassment” as Meghan’s words and views were made public, according to British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

Chard noted to Fox News Digital that this editorial “wasn’t usual protocol for someone joining the revered British royal family”.

The expert further added that Meghan would not have anticipated how the cover story would be the beginning of the many problems she would face.

As Prince Harry highlighted, ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets,’” said Chard. “However, you can’t always get what you want. And in this case, Meghan didn't secure her wishes.”

The comments come after editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter, told Page Six that he booked Meghan for one of his final covers before stepping down from his role in 2017.

He shared that he didn’t know Meghan nor the legal drama Suits, but when he was told that she was dating Harry, that landed her the interview.

Carter remarked in his book that that Meghan was “adrift on the facts and reality” after she had expressed her dismay over interview being about her relationship with Harry and not her philanthropic work.