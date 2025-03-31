King Charles issues delightful message days after urgent hospital visit

King Charles surprised royal fans with a delightful message just days after his urgent but brief hospitalisation.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace shared a photo message for Muslims “around the world” on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The illustration resembled an Eid card and it was captioned, “Eid Mubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world.”

The holy festival of Eid also coincides with UK’s mothering Sunday. Just hours before the Eid greetings, Charles and Camilla had shared sweet throwback photos of their mothers, late Queen Elizabeth and late Rosalind, respectively.

On Thursday, Palace had announced that the King was admitted to the hospital as he suffered some side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment.

The monarch’s engagements were cancelled for the day and one that followed.

Palace aides did not give further details on King Charles’ particular condition or treatment programme; however, palace sources said his recovery continues to trend in a positive direction.

According to a royal source, the hospitalisation was “the most minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction.”