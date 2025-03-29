Barbie Ferreira opens up about friendship with former ‘Euphoria’ co-stars

Barbie Ferreira gets candid on bond with ‘Euphoria’ co-stars after exiting show

Barbie Ferreira might have left Euphoria but she formed lasting bonds with her co-stars, who still cheer for her.

The 28-year-old actress shared that her former co-star Sydney Sweeney came all the way to New York City to see her perform live at the Broadway.

The House of Spoils star, who made her Broadway debut in Cult of Love, last year in December, revealed to People Magazine, that Sweeney and her other friends from the TV series, were there in the crowd.

Sweeney is "like the busiest woman on Earth," Ferreira said, but she showed up while she was filming The Housemaid across the river in New Jersey.

She continued, "I got a text that day, between the matinee and the evening [performance], from her asking 'Can I come? I wrapped early. She came, I had no idea, I wasn't expecting it, I thought she was going to be busy, but she came, she showed up and it was so wonderful."

Ferreira went on to say that “it was good to see familiar faces” as she could also her Euphoria co-stars see Maude Apatow and Lukas Gage in the crowd. "It was a great little reunion.”

The Afterparty actress exited the cast of Euphoria in 2022 after playing the character of Kat for two seasons.