Elizabeth Olsen reveals truth about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's twin bond

Elizabeth Olsen offers rare glimpse into Mary-Kate and Ashley's relationship

Elizabeth Olsen is offering a rare glimpse into Mary-Kate and Ashley's relationship years after they shared the spotlight on the big screen.

The actress, who is known for portraying characters in WandaVision, Avengers, and His Three Daughters, recently appeared on an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

In an exclusive sit-down with the host, the 36-year-old explained their family dynamic as one of a kind as she noted, "I’m one of six [children]. I loved it. Especially being the baby. I really enjoyed it."

Speaking of her twin sisters, who gained fame in the 1990s through various films and TV shows, Olsen further went on to add, "I also really admire the partnership that [Mary-Kate and Ashley] have and don't compete with it, in a way. It's something different."

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star previously discussed how having famous older sisters proved to be an advantage, making it easier for her to navigate the industry.

She told Harper Bazaar at the time, "I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage," she explained. "I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected."

On professional front, Elizabeth is gearing up for her upcoming FX series Seven Sisters.