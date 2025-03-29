Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as he reduces to Meghan's 'Spare'

Prince Harry is said to be on his wife Meghan Markle's duty since he said goodbye to royal duties and relocated to the US in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex has suffered a fresh blow from the royal family amid King Charles III's health crisis.

Buckingham Palace has seemingly snubbed the Duke by not informing him of his dad's brief hospitalisation due to side effects from cancer treatment. Harry only heard his father's health when the news broke to the rest of the world, it has been claimed.

An insider has claimed Harry is "lonelier than ever" and now barely leaves his Montecito mansion, as Monday marks the fifth anniversary of Megxit.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to push ahead with her own personal projects.

"First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it's not a great look," a source told The Sun.

Another added: "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more. He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."

Some royal commentators believe the Palace willingly avoids disturbing the Duke. King Charles was forced to cancel a string of engagements on Thursday after he was admitted to hospital.