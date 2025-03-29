'Final Destination: Bloodlines' trailer breaks record of Cillian Murphy's '28 Years Later'

Tony Todd's 'Final Destination 6' is slated to release on May 16

The much-awaited Final Destination movie has already been breaking records ahead of its release.

Globally acclaimed horror American franchise is returning after 14 years with a rebooted version titled Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the much-anticipated sixth sequel bringing in Tony Todd again as William Bludworth, who plays the role of a sinister funeral director and informs the rules of death to the future victims.

Todd will be marking his fourth appearance in the franchise. He once also did a voice cameo in the third installment.

The all-new film, which is yet to be released, is already setting new records.

The makers have officially dropped its first trailer, which has turned out to be record breaking in terms of views.

As per the reports of Deadline, the trail blazing clip achieved 178.7 million views in just 24 hours becoming the second most viewed horror film trailer of all time, breaking the previous record set by Cillian Murphy’s 28 Year Later.

Stephan King’s It trailer stands at number 1 in terms of viewership.

Final Destination 6 is all set to hit theatres May 16, 2025.