Prince William takes on ‘biggest challenge’ after King’s hospitalisation

Prince William is looking into important matters as his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, raised concerns after a brief hospitalisation, due to complication in treatment-.

The Prince of Wales has already been taking up more significant matters on behalf of the monarch as he receives treatment. However, the future king, who also shares the same passion for protecting the environment as his father, is focussing his attention to his key mission.

Kensington Palace on Friday shared an important message to educate the masses about Climate Creativity from William’s foundation, The Earthshot Prize.

“This is the power of climate creativity,” the message from the foundation read. “Climate creativity is the spark that drives change, and The Earthshot Prize is here to fuel it. By supporting those who dare to reimagine a healthier planet, we’re unlocking the potential to tackle our biggest environmental challenges.”

The official social media page for the foundation also shared a video of William’s impassioned speech about what Earthshot stands for.

“That is why the Earthshot Prize exists to champion the game changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders, to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved, William is heard saying the video from the award ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa in November.

“To speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need and I now invite you to join the movement for climate innovation that’s happening around the world.”

The message comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the King had “experienced temporary side effects” from cancer treatment on Thursday.

However, the monarch returned home the next day.