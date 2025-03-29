Ariana Grande debuts major transformation for ‘Brighter Days Ahead’

Ariana Grande surprises fans with shocking makeover for new short film

Ariana Grande delighted her fans with the exciting news of her new short film, Brighter Days Ahead, following the release of her album Eternal Sunshine’s deluxe edition.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, March 28th and shared a new teaser for the new release.

The social media post featured a total 360-degree transformation of the popstar as she appeared as a much older version of herself.

The Wicked star transformed herself into a wrinkled and white-haired woman to portray an elderly version od the same character she created for her original album, Peaches.

Grande wore a beige cosy knitted sweater and styled her grey hair in a side part.

The character first made an appearance in her We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) music video, where the Side to Side hitmaker played a younger version of Peaches who gets all her memories of her ex wiped out in a clinic, as a nod to the 2004 film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express excitement, “GrandMOTHER peaches,” one fan wrote, as another added, “why am i emotional.”

“Oh I already know I’m going to be crying my eyes out,” a third chimed in.