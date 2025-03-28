Michael B. Jordan expresses deep regret as he remembers Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan has recently remembered Chadwick Boseman nearly five years after his death.

In the two-episode Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, which premiered today, Michael addressed late Chadwick’s lasting legacy as an actor.

After Chadwick’s death due to colon cancer complications, Michael discussed his Black Panther co-star in the first episode titled, Leading Black Men in Hollywood.

“It's something I think about often, you know,” said the 38-year-old.

Michael stated, “Not checking up as much as I should. It's something that weighs on me also.”

“I'm not trying to turn this into a therapy session, but Chadwick is special. I was looking forward to, like, you know...,” he mentioned.

Michael got emotional which is why he had trouble finishing his sentences during the interview, and the interviewer reassured him gently, as per PEOPLE.

Daniel Kaluuya, the Oscar-winning actor who co-starred with Michael and Chadwick in Black Panther, shared what made late actor an “amazing presence” on the set.

“The last time I saw him, we did a Q&A, and they were like, 'Who's the people who that in this process that you think are amazing?' And I just said, 'Chad,’” remarked the 36-year-old.

Daniel added, “Because being the lead is a really hard job. And it's a thankless job. It works because all the characters shine around you.”