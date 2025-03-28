Kim Kardashian under fire for letting daughter North West work with FKA Twigs

Kim Kardashian, reality star who runs her own worldwide business, is currently under deep water after allowing her daughter North West, to make a cameo in FKA Twigs’ music video, Childlike Things.

While some fans were excited to see the young star in the spotlight, others weren’t so pleased with the decision.

FKA Twigs took to Instagram to share her excitement over recent collaborate with Kim's daughter, saying: “Childlike things music video out now! Thank you north for being so wonderful and cool to collaborate with u lil angel, my 13 year old self is smiling right now. Link in bio xx.”

In the music video, North sang her part, “Hello, my name is North / From California to Tokyo / Jesus the King / Praise God / Jesus is the only true God.”

The video, which is directed by Jordan Hemingway, has quickly caught everyone's attention, with both negative and positive comments.

One user wrote: “I still don’t get the hate around this song. North wrote the verse herself, she wasn’t saying anything inappropriate for a kid, she is also dressed age-appropriately in the video. Where’s the issue? The kid ate down.”

Meanwhile, another one slammed on X (former Twitter) account, saying: "I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate," and "Is it just me or is this sh*t unacceptable." Some else voiced, "I can only share my own opinion, a lil girl has no business starring in this video."

However, many other people praised the song, with reactions like, "She’s talented. I like her," "She’s a little star, my North Star."

"Genuinely, how is this inappropriate for North??"