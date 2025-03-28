Doctor reveals shocking truth about King Charles health, treatment

Doctor reveals shocking truth about King Charles health, hospitalisation, treatment

King Charles III's sudden hospitalisation following temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment has raised several questions about his health.

Renowned oncologist Professor Karol Sikora shared details about the side effects of the treatment moments before the King made his first public appearance after being discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Explaining the situation in his own words amid worries among the royal fans about the King's health, the professor claimed: "I think it's okay, no one need worry. He went to hospital and there's clearly a side effect."

The health specialist shared his assessment during an appearance on GB News, adding that such incidents are "very usual" for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Sharing his thoughts on the Palace announcement that the King has cancelled his royal engagements, the expert appeared to reassure Briton that "these things happen to cancer patients."

In a statement released on Thursday night, the Palace confirmed: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.

The statement continued: "His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled."

Professor Sikora also appreciated transparency regarding royal health matters, saying: "It's fascinating to see how the world has changed over the last 20 years. 20 years ago, we'd never be told anybody had cancer in the Royal Family."

"Now we're told. We're not told everything, and that's fair enough, as it's people's personal data, it's personal information."

The Medical expert wen on advising for cancer patients, including the King, to maintain normal routines, saying: "The best thing to do is carry on as normal. If you're not working, but you've got a family, just carry on looking after the grandchildren. Whatever you do, just do it. Otherwise you sit there and become miserable."

The 75-year-old monarch made his first public appearance on Friday morning as he was seen leaving Clarence House in a black Audi, waving to well-wishers while heading to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.