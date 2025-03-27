Chris Hemsworth's family vacation takes 'unexpected' turn

Chris Hemsworth sparks attention with 'inappropriate' photo of son

Chris Hemsworth has sparked attention once again with an 'inappropriate' photo of his son, offering a glimpse into his family vacations.

The actor, widely known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared a photo of his 11-year-old son making an obscene gesture.

Fans couldn’t resist rushing to the comments section to school the actor and criticize him for his son’s questionable gesture.

One fan wrote, “Not the finger that's ghetto.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”

Meanwhile, a third commented, “Yes! Love this - keep being real. Love you and your entire family.”

Sharing their unfiltered thoughts on the pose and addressing critics who had schooled the actor, a fourth added, “My kids love giving me the middle finger salute too. It's all about context and it is not at all suggestive of the kind of kid or their behavior. My kids are polite, well behaved and exemplary students who would never be disrespectful to anyone. I'm guessing this is a joke and should be taken as such.”

This comes hot on the heels of Hemsworth's vacation in Japan, as he has been sharing glimpses from his trip abroad.