Queen Camilla's son shares sweet memories of her home rituals

Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, recently reminisced about his childhood and his mother's cooking during an appearance on Table Manners with Jessie & Ware.

The renowned food critic shared a rare insight into family mealtimes, revealing that his mother's roast chicken remains one of his most memorable memories.

He fondly recalled how Camilla preferred a relaxed approach in the kitchen, often cooking without strictly following recipes.

'She was a great cook, but she did not stick to recipes,' Parker-Bowles shared, emphasising the warmth and comfort of her homemade meals.

He described long lunches as one of life's greatest pleasures, adding that he still appreciates the simple, hearty meals from his childhood -especially his mother's roast chicken paired with a baked potato.

His reflections on family life come after he previously opened up about the challenges faced by King Charles and Queen Camilla, describing the past two years as particularly difficult for them.