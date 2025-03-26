Jenna Ortega reveals rare details about Lady Gaga’s ‘Wednesday’ appearance

Jenna Ortega gets candid about working with Lady Gaga in ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega shared how she felt while working with Lady Gaga for the second season of her hit show, Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actress admitted that she felt a clear difference on the set when the pop superstar flew to Dublin for the shoot.

During her appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, March 25th, Ortega said the show’s creators went above and beyond to impress the Bad Romance hitmaker with the set.

"I remember showing up to set and they completely changed everything. We had a normal functioning set. And I remember pulling up to work the day of and suddenly there was like truck after truck after truck," Ortega recalled.

The Scream star shared that the sudden changes took her aback, "I went to my tent to hang out, and they replaced my dirty tent with brand new tents. I had a barber's chair. They gave me fancy water. Everything."

However, the changes didn’t last long, "And then the next day, I went back to my dusty setup," Ortega added, joking that she wished Gaga had stayed longer. "But part of it was because the water was really nice.”

Gaga will be playing a yet undisclosed role in the second season, for which the release date is not yet announced.