Prince William set to deliver major blow to Meghan Markle with new show

Prince William has reportedly made an eyebrow-raising decision amid feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales will reportedly join forces with a major critic of the Duchess of Sussex in new TV appearance.

The future King will sit with Jeremy Clarkson for an episode of his Amazon Prime show, according to anew report.

It emerges after William met with Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, who both star on the show, at a gathering of 60 young farming tenants at a Duchy of Cornwall event on Wednesday.

A camera crew from the 'Clarkson's Farm' series followed William on his trip to Folly Farm in Chew Valley, where he was raising awareness of mental health care for farmers.

Clarkson has previously been highly critical of William's sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The TV presenter wrote in The Sun and on X in 2022 that the Duchess "ought to be paraded through the streets naked", stating that he loathed Meghan "on a cellular level" and dreamt of crowds hurling excrement at her while chanting "shame".

William's gathering was designed to inspire the future faces of Duchy farming by providing information and inspiration. The day featured workshops on business resilience and discussions on the importance of mental health in agriculture.

William was also announced as the new Patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy-supported Herefordshire-based charity, during the event.

On the other hand, Jeremy Clarkson, who is currently filming for a fourth season of his hit Amazon Prime farming show.