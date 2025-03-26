Vin Diesel confirms 'precursor' to 'Fast X: Part 2'

'Fast and Furious' franchise to get another film before finale

Vin Diesel has just shared an exciting update with the Fast fans, who are eagerly waiting for the next sequel to come out.

The last movie forms the action crime franchise release in 2023, which also introduced Jason Momoa as antagonist 'Dante Reyes'.

The film left fans in anticipation of what will happen next as the curtain dropped for Fast X.

Earlier today, Diesel teased that a new film, belonging to the Fast franchise, is in works and it might as well come out before the second part of the 10th sequel.

The 57-year-old has teased the predecessor of the finale in an Instagram post.

He recalled that after the filming of the fourth part, the studio asked him to direct a precursor to the movie

“The studio asked me to direct the precursor to the film, to explain where Dom had been in between the first and the fourth film. It was called Los Bandoleros”, wrote Vin.

He continued, “Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor, to the finale.

"Because it is now the world’s saga, I am encouraged to film somewhere else, truly exotic…”

However, the XXX actor did not unveil much details about the forthcoming project, but he showed his interest in filming it in ‘truly exotic’ places, while referring to the Middle East desert locations used to shoot Furious 7.