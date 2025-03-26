Meghan Markle rushes to expand her online store to meet overwhelming demand

Meghan Markle recently launched her ShopMy page as part of her 'As Ever' brand

Meghan Markle is wasting no time expanding her latest venture.

Just one day after launching her ShopMy page, the Duchess of Sussex added an entire beauty section to her curated collection, broadening her influence beyond fashion.

"You've asked me about my nail polish on With Love, Meghan — one coat of each, plus a few of my other essentials! Enjoy," Meghan, 42, shared on her Instagram Stories, responding to fan interest.

Her latest picks range from high-end skincare to drugstore favourites, reflecting a mix of luxury and accessibility.

Among them are a £245 Tata Harper Multi-Masking Set and a £9 Lucas PawPaw ointment, alongside TikTok favorites like the £10 Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream.

The mom of two also confirmed she wears CND's Romantique and Satin Slippers nail polishes, available for £17 each.

The move comes after the success of her initial launch, where she showcased neutral-toned wardrobe staples, including a £1,415 Loro Piana cashmere sweater and £1,350 Heidi Merrick silk maxi dress.

Now, she's expanding into beauty, solidifying her growing presence in the influencer space.

ShopMy allows influencers to earn commissions through affiliate links, a strategy Meghan appears to be embracing.