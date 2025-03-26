Rachel Chinouriri opens up about struggles as a Black popstar

Rachel Chinouriri sheds light on being a Black woman in pop industry

Rachel Chinouriri, who recently rose to fame with her new album, opened up about how she feels she would never achieve the success her contemporary popstars have.

Although the 26-year-old popstar has been nominated for two BRIT Awards this year, and opened for Sabrina Carpenter on the European leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The All I Ever Asked hitmaker took to X and responded to a fan’s post which said that she would not get the same fame as other popstars right now like Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan because of her skin color.

Replying to the fan, Chinouriri wrote, “Well… pressed translate and feel pretty sad tbh but this just reminds me…You can open for the biggest popstar in the world and the internet will still remind you daily that simply being black will make it twice as hard to be a indie pop star.”

She added, “I deserve to feel like I have a chance at a successful music career because I love storytelling and hope people like me because of my music and not just because of my race.”

Chinouriri went on to say that she has been vocal about her experience as a Black woman but she tries to not let it hinder her as she moves forward in career.

“I won’t let being a Black woman stop me from trying and no matter how my career pans out, at least I know I tried my best.”