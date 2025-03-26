Kate Cassidy honours Liam Payne on first birthday without him

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, celebrated her first birthday after the One Direction singer’s death at 31.

Sharing a carousel of unseen pictures of the couple, the birthday girl looked back fondly at the time she spent with her late boyfriend.

On Monday, March 25, the internet personality expressed gratitude for a new year, writing, "thankful for another year, and reflecting on the beauty of 25—it’s a chapter that will always be apart of me. here’s to 26…" in the caption.

The cover photo of the montage showed Kate posing with a cupcake, topped with a candle, in her hand while she flaunted her curves in a body-fitted baby pink vest top.

Among other snapshots, one showed Liam leaning in on Kate as they were standing on the same ladder.

Another captured the two sitting next to each other during a friend’s wedding, followed by a picture of the History singer making a silly pose during a swan-shaped paddle boat ride with his girlfriend.

In a sneak peek from their Disneyland outing, the Teardrops singer was seen wrapping his hand around Kate’s waist, who looked adorable in a Minnie Mouse hairband and black shades.

Kate’s new post came days after she was flooded with tears during unpacking boxes, which had memories connected to Liam, who died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.