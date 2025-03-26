Meghan Markle 'promises' friendly tone in her new podcast

Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch her brand-new podcast series, 'Confessions of a Female Founder,' offering an intimate glimpse into the world of women-led businesses.
The Duchess of Sussex unveiled her trailer today, teasing what listeners can expect when the show officially premieres on April 8.
Promising candid conversations and empowering advice, Meghan describes the podcast as a space for 'girl talk,' combined with valuable insights on building successful ventures.
Meghan said, ' It's not Shark Tank, Think of it as a dolphin tank-friendly, welcoming, and uplifting.'
The eight part series will spotlight female entrepreneurs as they share the highs and lows of their business journeys.
Mehal, 43, will also reflect on her own experiences navigating the business world, revealing lessons learned along the way.
Earlier this month, Meghan offered a sneak peak of the project, paring the announcement with a striking photo of herself in a navy linen shirt- a nod to her polished yet approachable style.
