Teen photographer's dream 'came true' after meeting Princess Kate

The family of a gifted teenage photographer, who tragically passed away from a rare cancer, has successfully raised a huge amount: £100,000 to support research into the disease.

It is worth mentioning, Liz Hatton, aged seventeen-years-old known for her remarkable photography skills, lost her battle with an aggressive desmoplastic small around cell tumour on November 27, 2024- just months after her diagnosis in January of the same year.

Liz had the honour of meeting Princess Kate at Windsor Castle in October 2023, a moment that remains cherished by her loved ones.

Following her death, Liz's family launched fundraising campaign in her memory, aiming to support research into the rare cancer that took her life.

Her mother, Vicky Robayna, shared the emotional milestone with GB News, expressing gratitude for the support as she said, It' means world to me.'

The fundraising journey saw over 3,400 supporters contribute to the GoFundMe page, which officially hit its target on March 23.