Sean 'Diddy' Combs secures legal win ahead of trial in May

The hip hop mogul's trial is set for May

Sean "Diddy" Combs just scored a partial legal win ahead of his upcoming trial.

A New York judge dismissed several claims in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit against the rapper, according to court documents obtained by People magazine on March 24.

However, key accusations — including sexual assault and premises liability — will proceed.

Jones, who worked on Combs’ Love album, accused him of sexual harassment, drugging, and threats between 2022 and 2023. His lawsuit also alleged Combs and his associates sexually assaulted him.

Combs’ legal team fought back, calling the claims “pure fiction.”

Judge J. Paul Oetken agreed to throw out multiple allegations, including Jones’ RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) claims, citing a lack of evidence linking Combs’ business activities to the alleged misconduct.

The judge also dismissed claims under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) against Combs Global but allowed similar allegations against Combs and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, to move forward.

On the other hand, the court upheld Jones’ premises liability claim, finding that Combs had “possession and control” of the properties where the alleged assaults occurred. However, Jones’ claims of emotional distress and breach of contract — over unpaid work on Love — were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, Combs remains in custody on separate federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His trial is set for May 5.