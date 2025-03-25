Paul Rudd becomes the biggest cheerleader to 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega to share screen with Paul Rudd in 'Death of a Unicorn'

Marvel actor Paul Rudd is leaving no stone unturned in praising and encouraging Jenna Ortega to move forward in her career.

The Wednesday actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Death of a Unicorn with co-star Rudd.

The movie revolves around a father and daughter, who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn after which they get in trouble as its parents hunt them down.

During the promotion of their much-anticipated horror comedy, the 55-year-old spoke about how talented he thinks the 22-year-old is.

He further lent all the support an emerging actor needs from a senior.

The Friends star told E! News, "Jen's gonna have a career doing whatever she wants to do for as long as she wants to do it.”

Paul believes that the You star is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood as he concluded his statement calling Ortega as ‘one of our greats’.

The commonality the two stars share is that they both have starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

The Clueless actor is widely known to play 'Ant-Man' in MCU. Meanwhile, Jenna made her acting debut in 2013s Iron Man, where she played the vice president’s daughter.